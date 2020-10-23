Jason Wu launching beauty line at Target

Jason Wu is getting into the beauty game. Wu has collaborated with NYX Cosmetics founder Toni Ko and her Bespoke Brand Brands incubator program to launch Jason Wu Beauty, which will be carried at 400 Target stores beginning next January in addition to the newly launched jasonwubeauty.com.

The initial launch of Jason Wu’s beauty line includes 25 products for eyes, lips, cheeks and brows at a price point between 10 dollars and 25 dollars. The products were formulated in accordance with Target’s Clean Standards and are also cruelty free. The line is projected to generate up to 10 million dollars in revenue during its first year.

This isn’t Wu’s first rodeo at Target. The Target x Jason Wu collaboration he did back in 2011 sold out within a matter of hours. Former First Lady Michelle Obama is a huge fan of Jason Wu, and during her time in office, the designer’s name was constantly in headlines for being one of her designers of choice.

The signature product in the collection is the 12-dollar Honey Fluff “fluffy” matte lipstick which comes In various nude shades, making it excellent for a very natural, makeup “no makeup” look. While mass market beauty has been trending down the past few years, but beauty is seen as one of the more stable retail categories during economic downturns, which we are currently in after the economic hit from the coronavirus pandemic. Beauty is expected to be one of the retail categories that quickly bounces back as the economy turns around.