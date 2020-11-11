Jason Wu to launch size inclusive line at QVC

Jason Wu is collaborating with QVC to create a size inclusive line. Called J Jason Wu, the line features all items in sizes 5X to XXS or 32 to 0 and is currently available through the QVC website and its apps.

The collection includes modern mix-and-match staples across suiting, sweaters and blouses, as well as casual everyday looks in jumpsuits and dresses. The designs stay true to Wu's signature style with custom prints and unique fabric development. Prices range from 44 to 120 dollars.

"We are ecstatic to have Jason Wu and his first full collection, J Jason Wu, launch exclusively at QVC," Rachel Ungaro, vice president and general merchandise manager of Apparel for QVC and HSN, said in a statement. "Jason understands how to dress and style women of all sizes; his aesthetic aligns with our goal of celebrating all body-types through chic and affordable fashion for everybody."

Wu will make his first-ever live QVC appearance on November 13 to share his inspirations for the collection and discuss the process of teaming with QVC.

The designer said in a statement, "" love creating clothes for women who are not only confident but fiercely powerful and truly know who they are and what they stand for. This, with QVC, is the perfect opportunity to share my designs with women everywhere and celebrate all body types, shapes, and sizes."

Image: QVC