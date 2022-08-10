Jason Wu unveils homeware collection with AllModern

Fashion designer Jason Wu has launched a limited-edition homeware collection in collaboration with AllModern, the contemporary interior brand that is part of Wayfair Inc.

AllModern x Jason Wu is an exclusive homeware line featuring signature rugs hand-tufted from 100 percent wool, throws, and pillows, which draws inspiration from architecture, mid-century design simplicity and modern artists Josef Albers and Mark Rothko.

The collection combines mid-century modern and Scandinavian influences, designed to fit into "diverse modern home decor schemes," added AllModern, with the pieces featuring geometric forms, abstract patterns, stripes, and tonal textures.

Commenting on the collaboration, Wu said in a statement: “I went in with a very specific point of view: something elevated and textural, that can fit in many different types of homes. I really believe good design is all about intention and how well the details are considered.

“[Design] doesn’t have to be a luxury. Over the last 10 years of my career, I’ve wanted to think bigger, to think about how I can let more people be a part of the Jason Wu world and I’m excited to partner with AllModern to bring my designs into more homes.”

Reena Person, head of AllModern, added: “At AllModern, we believe good design should be the standard for all, not a luxury for the few. Jason Wu exudes this shared belief in everything he designs, and it made for such a natural, dynamic collaboration to bring this collection to the AllModern customer.

“Jason is a brilliant designer who brings a fresh interpretation to modern that’s versatile, accessible, and aspirational all at once. We can’t wait for our customers to bring these special pieces into their homes and enjoy living with them day in and day out.”

AllModern x Jason Wu is available exclusively online at AllModern.com and the AllModern retail store in Lynnfield, Massachusetts.