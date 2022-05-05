Jasper Conran London to launch furniture with Next

Luxury brand Jasper Conran London has announced a furniture and homeware partnership with Next.

The manufacturing licence agreement will see Jasper Conran London expanding and developing its existing relationship with Next to bring “an extensive collection of furniture,” to be sold exclusively on Next.co.uk and in selected Next stores.

Launching in spring 2023, Jasper Conran London interiors for Next will include a “sizable” premium-priced collection of beds, sofas, armchairs, dining tables and complementary homeware designed in London.

Commenting on the partnership, Jasper Conran said in a statement: “This unique and exciting partnership marks a significant development and milestone for the Jasper Conran London brand.

“I’m thrilled to be working with such an extraordinary retailer to bring my furniture and homeware vision to life. I am extremely passionate about this product area and to be able to continue and further develop my relationship with Next is very exciting."

Simon Wolfson, chief executive at Next, added: "We are delighted to be working with Jasper Conran London. We look forward to collaborating with them to deliver their iconic home and furniture designs to the UK market and beyond.”

Jasper Conran London launched in September 2021 with a collection of handbags and leather goods. It quickly expanded its offering with dresses and bedding and will soon add fragrances, watches, and jewellery.