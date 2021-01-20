Jasper Conran to launch a new range of handbags

British fashion designer Jasper Conran is launching a new collection of women’s handbags and purses under the Jasper Conran London brand name.

Designed in his London studio, the collection of accessibly priced handbags aims to build upon the success of the ‘J by Jasper Conran’ licence brand of women’s and men’s clothing and accessories it had with department store, Debenhams.

With a focus on both functionality and aesthetics, the range will offer leather and non-leather options that are “contemporary and timeless” that have been manufactured with sustainability in mind, explained Conran.

Commenting on the launch, Jasper Conran said in a statement: “I am very pleased to announce the launch of the new ‘Jasper Conran London’ brand with a range of handbags and purses. This collection is designed with all the elements that are at the very heart of my design ethos, contemporary styling, bold colour and outstanding quality at accessible prices. I am delighted to bring this range to the market and to our loyal customers.”

The offering will launch to wholesale through the Joor platform from February 15, and through its own direct-to-consumer e-commerce website from July 2021, with some products being exclusive to the Jasper Conran London website.

The new Jasper Conran London range of handbags and purses will retail from 49 to 250 pounds.

Images: courtesy of Jasper Conran