Jaylen Brown launches his own performance brand

NBA star Jaylen Brown, number 7 for the Boston Celtics, has launched his own performance and sneaker brand, 741, to “empower athletes and provide consumers with quality, stylish designs that elevate performance on and off the field”.

Brown, who was previously endorsed by Adidas until his shoe contract expired in 2021, said in a statement that he turned down offers over 50 million US dollars in endorsements to launch his own brand “to pursue full ownership and creative control”.

The basketball star adds that the creation of his own brand stems from his desire to create a solution for the traditional athlete endorsement model by self-funding, designing, and producing “from the ground up”.

"The understanding of ownership and value is what's important for the next generation of athletes. It's time to think different and be different - create new ideas,” said Brown. “It's time to create more value for everyone involved, from athletes to consumers to employees and the communities that support them."

Jaylen Brown turned down 50 million US dollars to launch performance brand 741

741 states it will push boundaries in design and functionality “to meet the needs of modern athletes and style-conscious individuals,” while championing authenticity and empowerment for all.

The first product unveiled by the brand is a new sneaker called ‘Rover,’ which Brown has been spotted wearing this summer, is available for pre-order on the brand’s website and will ship in late November. The sneakers, which will be released in limited qualities to ensure an exclusive experience, will go live online and at select retailers on October 22, the same day the Celtics kick off the new NBA season and begin their title defence against the New York Knicks.

The knitted sneakers state they provide as much stability as a hiking boot and distribute underfoot pressure to optimise the effectiveness of the midsole for a super supportive shoe with dynamic lacing. The ‘Black Moon’ colourway of the ‘Rover’ is available for men and kids, retailing for 200 US dollars for adults and 70 US dollars for kids, which 741 says is at least 40 percent lower than its competitors.

Brown said he has been working on his brand for the past two years, learning from the industry and gaining hands-on experience in design while collaborating with Yeezy to ensure the sneakers reflected his “forward-thinking approach, blending performance and style with an emphasis on quality”.

"I've poured everything into designing 741, and it's been just as challenging and rewarding as anything I've done on the court," says Brown.

Jaylen Brown inspired by Kobe Bryant to launch own label

Brown said the inspiration for his own brand came from Kobe Bryant, who, before his passing, was preparing to start his own independent sneaker line. As a longtime fan, Brown said he was deeply moved by his vision. "Kobe's journey taught me about being fearless and pushing sports, along with society, to new heights. That's the mindset I'm bringing to 741," added Brown, who is looking to build a legacy that transcends his NBA career with his new brand.

The brand is also deeply personal to the basketball star and even the name is rooted in his connection to numbers and their spiritual meanings. He explains that throughout his life, the numbers 7, 4, and 1 have appeared frequently. Brown wears the number 7 for the Celtics, and “in numerology, the number 7 represents spiritual awakening, wisdom, and understanding, while 4 symbolises hard work, stability, and practicality. The number 1 stands for new beginnings, creativity, and independence.”

Brown adds: "741 is more than just a sneaker brand—it's a statement about independence, creativity, and ownership."

Jaylen Brown plans to revolutionise athlete endorsement deals

Alongside ensuring that 741 creates technologically advanced, performance-driven products with no compromises in design or functionality at an affordable price point, Brown also wants his brand to create opportunities for young people and underserved communities.

In addition, Brown is also introducing a new economic model for endorsed athletes, giving them more ownership and control over their brands. He plans to sign athletes directly to 741 and offer them more control over their sneaker designs to tailor the products to their specific needs and style.

As well as more creative freedom, Brown said he is committed to providing better financial terms to empower athletes to shape their brands and retain more of the profits. His goal is to shift the energy around how athletes engage with sneaker companies, focusing on true ownership and partnership.