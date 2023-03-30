JCA launches student competition with Saïd Business School

Jimmy Choo’s The JCA | London Fashion Academy is partnering with the Saïd Business School at the University of Oxford on new uniforms and a clothing line.

In a press release, the JCA describes the partnership as “unique” as its fashion students will be designing Saïd Business School’s new staff uniforms alongside a student clothing line to be rolled out later this year.

The JCA has launched a competition for its undergraduate and postgraduate students, challenging them to design a bold new look for Oxford’s Saïd Business School. Undergraduates will work in pairs to create their submissions as part of a project for the term, and postgraduate students will have the option to work in pairs or individually.

The projects will be presented to the University of Oxford on April 4, with the winners announced on April 27 at an award ceremony in Oxford. JCA competition entrants will also have a special tour of the renowned Ashmolean in Oxford, learning about the collection of textiles, fashion and fabrics housed in the museum.

The unveiling of the uniforms will take place at a fashion show at Oxford Saïd later this year.

JCA | London Fashion Academy challenges students to design uniforms for Saïd Business School

The winning students will win a cash prize and a place on one of Saïd’s Venture Series, a six-week online course with tutor support and live lessons covering either Venture Creation, Venture Finance or Digital Marketing.

In addition, the collaboration will include a series of joint experiences and events, among them an audience with Professor Jimmy Choo and a talk hosted by Maria Zubeldia, director of the entrepreneurship centre at Oxford Saïd.

Ha Smith, JCA director, said: “It's a privilege to be collaborating with such a prestigious business organisation such as Oxford Saïd to acknowledge the unique entrepreneurial career pathway that we offer and encourage at The JCA | London Fashion Academy.

“It's an honour for us to take on the challenge to redesign their corporate uniform rebrand, re-imagining a garment process that has been in place for many years.”