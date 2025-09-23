JCA London Fashion Academy graduates debut at LFW 2025

Five graduates from the Jimmy Choo's JCA London Fashion Academy, founded by Prof. Jimmy Choo OBE, presented their debut collections at London Fashion Week 2025 as part of the Academy’s MA Fashion: Entrepreneurship in Design and Brand Innovation.

The showcase, staged at the Westmount Rooftop Terrace in White City in partnership with St James, part of the Berkeley Group, featured both an afternoon preview and an evening show on the official LFW schedule.

“The graduate shows are something I look forward to year after year,” said Prof. Choo. “Seeing each of these designers produce outstanding and diverse collections is a very proud moment for myself and the academy.”

The five designers offered distinct perspectives on fashion’s role in society and culture. Elle Curzon’s label 3113 explored themes of mental health and social pressures through gender-inclusive, upcycled designs. Sophie Hollands presented A bare c, a brand that merges multifunctional outerwear and relaxed tailoring inspired by the coastal marshes of Southeast England. Patricia Reis introduced TRIXA, a corporate womenswear line that fuses traditional tailoring with lingerie detailing. Grace Emerson’s Rethreaded repurposed discarded textiles into sustainable menswear and accessories, while Jasmyn Lopuszansky’s eponymous label focused on function-led streetwear designed with visually impaired communities in mind.

The MA programme, validated by the University of West London, combines creative design with brand building and business strategy. JCA said the model equips graduates to launch commercially viable labels in today’s highly competitive fashion industry.

The partnership with the Berkeley Group will continue through a new resortwear competition, giving students the opportunity to showcase their work at the Westmount Rooftop Terrace, with winning designs also made available for purchase via the JCA Gallery.