JCPenney reinvents its Xersion activewear label

JCPenney has redesigned its activewear label, Xersion, for the first time since its launch in 2008. The retailer is working to strengthen its branded merchandise offerings in 2021.

“We are kicking off 2021 in the best way possible – offering new and improved merchandise to our customers,” Michelle Wlazlo, JCPenney's executive vice president and chief merchant, said in a press release. “We know it can be challenging for customers to find activewear that delivers on performance, technology, design, comfort, and style, and the new Xersion product is sure to impress with updated details to help our customers meet their wellness goals.”

Xersion now features the company's exclusive "Everair" fabrication, which combines breathable technology and Quick-Dri® wicking for optimal air flow. New features also include sweat-proof pockets, reflective elements, venting, compression and chafe-free seams.

The new collection includes sizing from XS to 3X in women's items and S to XXL in men's sizing, with prices ranging from 12 to 70 dollars.