JCPenney teams up with celebrity stylist Jason Bolden

American retailer JCPenney has teamed up with celebrity stylist Jason Bolden to reimagine men’s and women’s collections for two of its private labels for autumn/winter 2023.

Bolden, who has styled the likes of Michael B. Jordan, Dwyane Wade and Vanessa Hudgens, has partnered with JCPenney to create collections for its menswear brand J.Ferrar and womenswear line Worthington to make “everyday luxury accessible for all”.

Both limited-edition collections will be exclusive to JCPenney in select stores and online from September 7 and will offer an innovative take on tailored suiting and chic staples “made for every size, shape and body,” at an affordable price.

JCPenney teams up with Jason Bolden for J.Ferrar and Worthington collections Credits: JCPenney

Commenting on the collaboration, Bolden said in a statement: “I want to give everyone a space and an opportunity to express themselves and feel like they have moments where they can walk through the world with impact. I think that’s what’s important about this collaboration with JCPenney.”

The J.Ferrar x Jason Bolden will offer modern suiting, trendsetting separates and tailored outerwear for men in sizes S-5XL and 30x32-38x32, while the womenswear Worthington x Jason Bolden collection will feature work-to-weekend, day to night styles for fashionable women are reimagined with refined knitwear sets, timeless outerwear and menswear-inspired separates available in sizes XS-3X and 2-24W.

JCPenney teams up with Jason Bolden for Worthington collections Credits: JCPenney

Michelle Wlazlo, chief merchandising officer at JCPenney, added: “Whether you’re dressing for the everyday or your own spotlight moment, these collections continue to represent JCPenney’s belief that fashion belongs to every body with the perfect fit, trend-right styles and affordable price every time.

“It’s been truly amazing working with Jason on these collections. You can see his creativity, keen eye, and sense of style in every piece and I’m so proud of this first-ever stylist collaboration for JCPenney.”

The J.Ferrar x Jason Bolden and Worthington x Jason Bolden collections launch on September 7 on JCPenney.com and in select JCPenney stores. Additional styles will also drop in October.

JCPenney teams up with Jason Bolden for J.Ferrar collection Credits: JCPenney