JD partners with MattB Customs to offer bespoke designs

JD, the retailer for youth fashion and sportswear brands, is teaming up with Manchester-based footwear and customisation brand, MattB Customs to offer its customers “the freshest, bespoke designs in the game”.

The collaboration with MattB Customs, who has turned his hobby of customising sneakers into one of the largest customisations brands in Europe, kicks off with a one-of-a-kind duffle bag made up of deconstructed JD trainers, repurposing materials like leather, mesh and soles of shoes.

JD x MattB Customs Credits: JD

Eilish Anderson, head of influencer and talent marketing at JD, said in a statement: “As a brand, JD commits to offering cutting-edge design just as MattB Customs has a commitment to creating unique pieces that can’t be found anywhere else.

“We’re so pleased to be able to welcome the MattB Customs team to the JD Family and work closely together continue to share exclusive designs and content with our audience.”

Commenting on the partnership, MattB Customs added: “Having hosted a workshop at the JD Foundation x BLGC take-over and created unique designs for the brand at Longitude this year, I’m so honoured to be taking my partnership with JD up a notch to make even bigger waves in the customs game.

“I’m so grateful that JD has believed in me from the start, and I can’t wait to see what the future holds. This is only the beginning of some very exciting chapters to come.”

MattB picked up customising footwear as a hobby when friends commissioned him to customise OG kicks when he was a student. When he finished his studies, he opened a studio in Manchester in 2020 and has grown it into a customs powerhouse, creating bespoke designs for the likes of singer/songwriter Ed Sheeran and rapper Meekz, as well as working with brands such as Google, Netflix and Nike.