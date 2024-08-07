JD Williams names Gok Wan as its new brand ambassador

JD Williams, the inclusive online fashion retailer targeting midlife women, has named Gok Wan, known for his fashion makeovers on shows such as How To Look Good Naked, as its new brand ambassador.

In a statement, JD Williams said that Wan has been brought on to help the retailer take a stand against the "invisibility’ of midlife women" by working alongside the in-house team to support seasonal campaigns and style shoots, offer tips for customers, as well as take part in interviews and brand advertising.

The move follows a recent customer survey by the retailer, which revealed that 44 percent want to hear fashion tips and advice from Wan because he is entertaining (55 percent), they are familiar with his personal life (25 percent), can relate to him (16 percent), and are generally interested in reading and watching content about the TV icon (33 percent).

In addition, the women surveyed also see the fashion expert as trendy (48 percent), stylish (45 percent), unique (44 percent), and inspirational (33 percent).

Sarah Welsh, chief executive of retail at JD Williams, said: “We’re thrilled to be welcoming Gok Wan to the JD Williams family as our new brand ambassador. JD Williams is all about making midlife women feel amazing, and Gok Wan does just that through his warm energy, confidence and style advice to the often-overlooked midlife woman.

“Gok Wan truly is the perfect fit for this partnership - our research showed that our target audience absolutely love him, and he shares our passion for looking after our customers through in-house designed fashion and product for her and her home.”

On his new appointment, Wan added: “I love what JD Williams stands for – proudly championing midlife women – and I’m beyond excited about becoming their new brand ambassador. For too long, midlife women have been ignored and I can’t wait to help JD Williams customers find their midlife style.

“I’m keen to get stuck in and help these women with the fashion advice they’re looking for, especially ahead of the Christmas party season. There is a lot of information out there so it is important that I provide honest, personalised and authentic advice, which I know I can offer.”