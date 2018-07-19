Fashionunited
 
Jean Paul Gaultier designs T-shirt for Paris Gay Games
Marjorie van Elven
The iconic fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier has designed a T-shirt to celebrate the the Gay Games, which will be held in Paris in 2018. Available in both men and women styles, the T-shirt will be sold exclusively at BHV Marais, the famous department store facing Hôtel de Ville, between July 27 and August 4.

In addition to Jean Paul Gaultier’s T-shirt, which is set to retail for 59 euros, BVH Paris will offer a selection of products inspired by the event, including mugs, hats, sunglasses and teddy bears.

The Gay Games are a sports competition founded in San Francisco in 1982. With the aim to promote diversity and tolerance, it is held every four years in a different country, in a similar way to the Olympics. Paris will be hosting the 10th edition of the event, which is set to take place between August 4-12. More than 15,000 participants from 70 countries will be competing in 36 sports, including cycling, boxing, football and handball. The event is open to both professionals and amateurs.
