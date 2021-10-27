Jean Paul Gaultier launches rental and re-sale service

French designer Jean Paul Gaultier on Wednesday will debut 30,000 vintage pieces available for rental. The Paris-based maison will include some of its most iconic pieces and archival runway looks in a bid to embrace slower fashion.

Gaultier will manage its new rental category in-house, building on a new chapter of reinvigorating and innovating the company. Recently The brand collaborated with Lil Nas X and Sacai for its first haute couture collection.

Rental prices are expected to start at 150 euros for a scarf to 700 euros for the short loan of an evening dress.

According to the Guardian the maison will simultaneously launch a vintage category, with 50 items for sale sourced from private clients and third party resellers. Gaultier’s iconic corsets remain some of the most popular items on re-sale sites Vestiaire Collective and Depop.

Entering a new era of retailing, Jean Paul Gaultier CEO Antoine Gagey told WWD: “We want to explore new ways of buying and experiencing fashion by mixing in the same platform,” hinting at the goldmine of pieces available in the company’s archives.

The company aims to reach a broader and younger audience, who may have been inspired by Gaultier’s halcyon collections but have not been able to experience it first-hand.