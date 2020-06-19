Jeans for Genes teams up with Bugs Bunny for 25th anniversary

Jeans for Genes Day, the annual fundraiser that encourages people to wear denim to raise funds and awareness for Genetic Disorders UK, is teaming up with Bugs Bunny for a charity T-shirt to mark its 25th anniversary.

Previous T-shirts that have supported the campaign have featured Batman and designs from students at leading London art colleges, and for 2020, Jeans for Genes Day’s limited-edition T-shirt will include the infamous rabbit wearing a DNA chain with a carrot pendant.

Laura Pattison, campaign director for Jeans for Genes Day, said in a statement: “We are all extremely excited to be celebrating the 25th anniversary of this iconic campaign and to have Bugs Bunny, as part of the design for the 2020 T-shirt.

“Our goal is to help the significant number of children and their families affected by genetic disorders from across the UK, and with Bugs Bunny hopping into action we hope this year can be our most successful yet.”

All profits from sales of the T-shirt, which will retail at 20 pounds for adults and 10 pounds for children, will go to Genetic Disorders UK, directly supporting thousands of children with life-altering genetic disorders in the UK.

Josh Berger, president and managing director of Warner Bros. Entertainment UK, Eire and Spain, added: “Warner Bros. UK is thrilled to be partnering with Jeans for Genes Day again this year, it is a privilege to lend our support to such an iconic fundraising campaign. Bugs Bunny is globally loved, we hope his involvement will help the campaign to be a great success and allow the charity to continue their invaluable work with children and families facing difficult challenges in their lives.”

Monies raised on Jeans for Genes Day, running any time from September 14 to 20, will fund the work of Genetic Disorders UK and provide grants to organisations for projects, day-to-day support, equipment, respite and events which bring together affected children and their families.

The Jeans for Genes Bugs Bunny T-shirt is available now from the charities website.

Images: courtesy of Jeans for Genes