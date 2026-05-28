Jeansland's "Fresh Blood" podcast amplifies emerging voices in global apparel supply chain

Jeansland has launched “Fresh Blood,” a new podcast series focused on young professionals working across the global denim and apparel supply chain, highlighting perspectives from emerging industry workers rather than established executives or commentators.

Announced on May 27 in New York, the audio series examines how people under 30 working in production, sourcing, manufacturing, and design view the future of the denim industry amid ongoing conversations around sustainability, labor practices, and technological change.

According to the platform, the series was developed in response to concerns about generational renewal within the fashion industry and seeks to amplify voices that are often absent from mainstream fashion media coverage. Rather than focusing on influencers or public-facing creative figures, the podcast centers on what it describes as “operators, technicians, factory-floor thinkers, sourcing specialists, and emerging leaders” already active within supply-chain systems.

The series includes contributors from multiple regions involved in global apparel production, including the United States, Turkey, Belgium, Pakistan, and Canada. Organisers said the programme aims to broaden industry discussions by including voices from areas often underrepresented in mainstream fashion conversations.

Topics explored throughout the podcast include sustainability practices within real manufacturing environments, the future of denim sourcing and production, working conditions, career development in supply-chain roles, and the long-term cultural relevance of denim itself.

The project reflects a wider shift within the fashion industry toward greater scrutiny of supply chains and labor structures. Over the past decade, discussions around sustainability and ethical production have increasingly expanded beyond consumer-facing branding to include manufacturing processes, sourcing transparency, and the experiences of workers operating throughout the global apparel network.

In a statement included in the release, Jeansland described the series as an effort to “listen, not lead,” emphasizing the importance of understanding how younger generations already working within the system view the future of the industry.

Six episodes of “Fresh Blood” are currently available, with additional episodes in development. The series is distributed through major podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts and Spotify.