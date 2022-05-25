Jelenew collaborates with Stéphane Rolland

American female cycling brand Jelenew has unveiled a sportswear collaboration with French haute couture designer Stéphane Rolland.

The collection aims to apply the art of couture to sportswear, explains Jelenew in the press release, and combines structure, technology, and classic fashion art to offer “new vitality to professional cycling pants”.

Drawing inspiration from 'Goddess of Victory' in the Louvre Museum and Spanish 17th-century noble knight pants, the collection offers a fusion of cycling leggings and dresses to subvert masculine women’s cycling clothing with "haute couture” sportswear, adds Jelenew.

The collection, which will be unveiled during the 75th Cannes Film Festival, is expected to highlight Stéphane Rolland's signature abstract architectural structure and three-dimensional couture tailoring with sleeves embroidered with Art Deco crystals, as well as Jelenew’s professional outer padded cycling pants.

The pieces will also showcase the application of new technology, silicone broderie, allowing three-dimensional embroidery to be created in soft and comfortable layers.