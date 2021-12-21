Jendaya launches focusing on African businesses

Business of Fashion has reported that Jendaya, an Africa-focused luxury e-commerce platform, has officially launched. The platform is being led by Ayo Rufai, Kemi Adetu, and Teni Sagoe. The company’s products ship to Africa, Asia, the U.K., the U.S., and Europe.

“Jendaya is the only e-commerce marketplace that uses the social power of community and culture to help global shoppers discover diverse designers,” Rufai said to Business of Fashion.

The company is being advised by Federico Marchetti, the former chairman and CEO of Yoox Net-a-Porter Group. The company’s board of advisors also includes Rotimi Akinyemiju, former COO of Moda Operandi, and Omoyemi Akerele, founder of Lagos Fashion Week.

Jendaya’s website describes it as “Africa’s ultimate luxury shopping destination.” Currently, the website stocks 60 brands with plans to continue adding brand partners as they expand.