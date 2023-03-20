Jennifer Lopez to launch footwear with Revolve

JLO Jennifer Lopez, the brand created by singer and actress Jennifer Lopez, is teaming up with premium lifestyle brand Revolve to launch an exclusive line of footwear.

The JLO Jennifer Lopez for Revolve collaboration will launch in three drops, starting with a 16-piece collection of sculptural heels ranging from metallic styles to crystal embellishments and animal prints.

The first drop, designed for both brands to reach new audiences, includes sky-high platforms, knee-high boots, strappy sandals, and kitten heels in suede, leather, mesh, and satin to "give the line an elevated and chic look".

Image: Revolve; JLO Jennifer Lopez for Revolve footwear collaboration

Raissa Gerona, chief brand officer at Revolve, said in a statement: "At Revolve, collaborating with influential tastemakers in fashion and entertainment has been one of the keys to our success. Through these partnerships, we are able to provide our customers with exclusive products that they can only purchase from Revolve.

"Jennifer Lopez is a pop culture icon and an inspiration to millions of people all over the world, so there was no question of doing an exclusive collaboration with her line, JLO Jennifer Lopez. We're so excited to introduce the new line of footwear and collaborate with Jennifer Lopez."

The debut collection is available online at revolve.com with retail prices ranging from 145 to 200 US dollars.