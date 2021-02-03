Jenny Packham launches bridal jewellery with Helzberg Diamonds

British designer Jenny Packham has launched an exclusive bridal jewellery line with 101-year-old jewellery retailer, Helzberg Diamonds featuring the first colourless lab-grown diamond collection in the industry.

Packham, known for her glamorous gowns and dressing the British royal family, has created 11 engagement rings and one wedding band, featuring pear-shaped, emerald-cut, round, and oval-shaped colourless lab-grown diamonds in rare platinum settings. Each ring also bears the British designer’s star-and-diamond signature on its gallery.

The star of the collection is the Jenny Packham Bardot emerald-cut 2-carat total weight lab-grown diamond engagement ring, which retails for 5,699 US dollars.

Commenting on the collaboration, Packham, said in a statement: “It is well known that I am attracted to sparkle, my dresses are designed to create excitement as they catch the light and dazzle. So, when Helzberg asked me to design a collection of beautiful and colourless lab-grown diamond engagement rings and wedding bands, of course, I said, ‘Yes!’

“My new jewellery designs, created from these incredible and colourless lab-grown diamonds, are inspired by my love of the legendary stars of the Silver Screen, the ethereal icons of the 1930s, their timeless glamour, and yet the rings look so effortlessly modern.”

Julie Yoakum, senior vice president and chief merchandise officer for Helzberg Diamonds, a Berkshire Hathaway company, added: “We are thrilled to partner with Jenny Packham to bring her unique style to Helzberg using the rare and colourless lab-grown diamonds that are at the heart of the collection’s bridal jewellery designs.

“The Jenny Packham Collection marries her distinctive and elevated style with Helzberg Diamonds’ industry-leading quality and craftsmanship. The collection is breathtaking with bridal settings that you simply won’t find anywhere else.”

In just ten years, lab-grown diamonds have gone from virtually zero customer awareness to being recognised by 80 percent of jewellery consumers through organic, word-of-mouth awareness, according to a new study by MVI Marketing.

Yoakum, added: “Most couples are on a wedding budget. We’ve seen a large increase in customers asking for lab-grown diamonds as you can often get a larger stone for less money.”

The Jenny Packham x Helzberg Diamonds collection retails from 699 to 5,999 US dollars and is available at select Helzberg Diamonds retail locations and online at helzberg.com.

Images: courtesy of Helzberg Diamonds