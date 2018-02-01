Jenny Packham returning to London Fashion Week

British designer Jenny Packham has confirmed that she will return to London Fashion Week this September as part of the brand’s 30th anniversary celebrations.

Packham, who has been showing her ready-to-wear brand at New York Fashion Week for the past eight years, is looking to highlight the label’s 30th anniversary with a number of events this year, including returning to London Fashion Week to show her spring/summer 2019 collection.

“London, for me, is the most creative and inspirational city in the world and our home,” Packham told WWD. “We are looking forward to presenting a collection that reflects this energy and propels the brand into its next decade.”

London-based Jenny Packham, which launched in 1988, is known globally for its bridal gowns and eveningwear collections, and counts the Duchess of Cambridge a fan, as well as celebrities Angelina Jolie, Adele and Kate Winslet. The brand has flagship stores and showrooms in London, Paris and New York, and its collections are also available at Harrods, Harvey Nichols, Neiman Marcus, Net-a-Porter and Bergdorf Goodman.

Last month the label launched a bridesmaids collection exclusively with the Dessy Group, and most recently the British designer confirmed that she was teaming up with British accessories brand L.K. Bennett on a bridal footwear and clutch collection that is set to launch later this month inspired by old Hollywood icons like Vivien Leigh and Bette Davis.

Packham isn’t the only British designer set to mark an anniversary at London Fashion Week in September, it was also recently revealed that Victoria Beckham would mark her brand’s 10th anniversary with an event in London. Beckham also shows her mainline during New York Fashion Week.