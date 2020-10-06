Jeremy Scott designs limited edition line for Hudson's Bay

Moschino and Hudson's Bay are teaming up for a limited-edition collection celebrating the latter's 350th anniversary. Designed by Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott, the collaboration will retail solely through Hudson's Bay stores and its ecommerce site.

The 11-piece unisex collection reimagines distinctive Moschino Couture pieces with the Hudson's Bay signature stripes in red, green, yellow and indigo. All items are made in Italy and available now at luxury price points, ranging from 185 to 1695 Canadian dollars.

Highlights of the line include a premium wool moto jacket, fleece lounge pants, a logo T-shirt, a polo dress and a calf leather waist bag.

"The Room at Hudson's Bay has always been a destination for customers to find the most coveted designs from around the world," Tyler Franch, Hudson's Bay's VP, fashion director, said in a statement. "This collaboration is the perfect marriage of Jeremy Scott's avant-garde and forward design aesthetic, with our famous Point Blanket fabrications that are rooted in Hudson's Bay Company's 350-year history."

