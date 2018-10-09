Jeremy Scott teases H&M and Moschino collection

H&M’s latest designer collaboration with Moschino hits stores and online on November 8 and the luxury Italian label’s creative director, Jeremy Scott has taken to Instagram to tease the first looks of the collection with imagery from the ad campaign lensed by Steven Meisel.

Scott shared two images from the “1950 haute couture show” inspired campaign showing his ‘Moschino [tv] H&M’ collection, which he stated was his “gift” to his fans, featuring models Gigi Hadid, Vittoria Ceretti, Rianne Von Rompaey, Stella Maxwell, Soo Joo Park, Imaan Hammam, Yasmin Wijnaldum, Oumie, Valentina Sampaio and Leyna Bloom.

When the collaboration was announced in April during the Coachella music festival via an Instagram live chat, both Scott and Hadid were wearing pieces from the collection, with printed goal chains on a tracksuit top and another featuring CDs, and these latest images show that the collection will be filled with chain prints, gold and metallic fabrications. leather and statement accessories.

Hadid is fronting the campaign wearing a bodycon leather-look dress with gold hardware teamed with knee-high boots, carrying a black and gold Moschino chain bag, and wearing statement gold jewellery.

While the second image features Scott’s “glam gang,” a group shot of the models posing in an opulent room against gold chairs, dripping in gaudy gold jewellery, wearing skin-tight leather-look trousers, cropped jackets, sequinned parka minis, and statement gold lamé printed dresses.

There are also a few striking accessories including what looks like a padlock bag, oversized peace earrings, Moschino chokers and embellished baseball caps.

"I can't wait as I unveil more of the collection prior to the November 8th launch," Scott wrote on Instagram. "I created this collection for the fans as my gift to them.”

The Moschino [tv] H&M collection drops on November 8 and is expected to be an instant sell-out. It will feature pieces for both women and men, as well as a full range of accessories, with prices expected to range from 25 to 300 pounds.

Moschino is the latest fashion house to collaborate with the Swedish retailer, previous collaborators have included Versace, Karl Lagerfeld, Balmain, and follow last year’s very successful Erdem collection.