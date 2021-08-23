JeremyVille on the new DKNY capsule collaboration

New York based brand DKNY has launched a new capsule collection in collaboration with contemporary artist JeremyVille.

The seven piece collection features monochrome illustrations in JeremyVille’s signature quirky style, printed on streetwear inspired by the city of New York. Each of the unisex pieces stars a number of odd and comical characters, including fries with eyes and a bird-like shoe, that bring to life the illustrators unique vision.

To further touch on the fashion brand’s NYC base, an all-over print highlights a range of iconic locations throughout the city, such as Greenwich Village and Upper West Side, which are written in playful typography. Additionally, classic NYC phrases are also hidden amongst the print, like ‘Stay alive in the 9 to 5’ aimed to pay tribute to the New Yorker lifestyle.

The Brooklyn-based, Australian-born illustrator has previously collaborated with Hugo Boss, Lacoste, Adidas and other large scale fashion brands on capsule collections. His work has also been featured at famous museums on an international scale, including The Andy Warhol Museum, 798 Arts District in Beijing and Bunkamura Gallery in Tokyo.

FashionUnited talked with JeremyVille about this latest limited-edition collaboration, his working process and what keeps him motivated for every project he takes on.

Image: JeremyVille x DKNY

How did the collaboration with DKNY come about and how did it go?

They approached our studio after seeing our various art projects and collaborations. DKNY is the quintessential NYC brand that captures the spirit and energy of our hometown. My art studio is based in the heart of downtown, so this city is a daily inspiration for my work and over the years I’ve created hundreds of artworks that capture the vibe of NYC.

It felt like a natural fit to collaborate with DKNY. Working closely with the DKNY design team and my creative partner, Megan Mair, together we developed a design direction and creative vision that feels very NYC.

Are there any pieces that stand out for you in this new collection?

Personally, I’m a big fan of classic streetwear and a ‘uniform’ of basic yet fashionable pieces for everyday wear. I’m a fan of the accessories and the jackets, I usually hold lots of pens and a notepad for quick sketching on the subway at a cafe. I’m into anything functional, utilitarian and with a strong design style.

You have previously worked with many other major labels. How do you manage to capture a brand's essence while still staying true to your style?

I’m very selective on the collaborations our studio takes on, as my main focus is on the art projects. Megan Mair manages the creative direction and curation of all brand collaborations to ensure they align with our studio philosophy and vision. It’s important that we have a personal connection to the brand, whether it’s the brand story, its legacy or having a positive message.

Any project that grows us as a studio and allows us to expand our knowledge and realise new ideas, is a standout project and a milestone on our journey. I’m so grateful for intelligent and creatively driven brands.

Also, each project medium is different and requires a new set of principles to work with. But I keep a general aesthetic running through my work. This makes everything I do very recognisable as Jeremyville, from a t-shirt to a book to an animation. Whatever you do, you need to do it very well, as if that is all you do. I never just dabble in something, I try and become an expert at it, to do it the best I can and add something to the medium.

Image: JeremyVille x DKNY

What keeps you motivated?

The aim for me is to connect in a real and meaningful way across a variety of mediums, choosing a format and voice that connects with all people. To keep changing and growing as a person. To always learn new ways of expressing my ideas through new mediums and applications. To always be only as good as your last project, and know that your best project is always in front of you.

I’ve always been a believer in never arriving at a formula and then simply repeating it. Each new project should always push you, evolve your style, grow your audience, grow you as an artist and as a person. Once it gets easy, change it up. Struggles and challenges are essential for art.

How do your surroundings inspire your work?

I walk the streets of NYC, observing and drawing the buildings and characters that I pass by. It’s not just a world I’ve created, it’s truly a manifestation of who I am. It is me, seen as a city, a place. My favourite subject to draw or paint is anything that starts a conversation.

I love anything that opens up a connection with my audience or reveals something about me to myself that I didn’t know before. For me, my art is a journey of self-discovery and revealing my truth to myself. Each piece I create tells me something about who I am. My art is a dialogue with myself, primarily.

Do you have any more exciting projects up your sleeves that you can give us a hint of?

I’m currently working on a new series of large-scale sculptures, large-scale paintings for various art shows and our next art book release.