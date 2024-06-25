Jessica McCormack names first brand ambassador ahead of US expansion

London-based luxury jeweller Jessica McCormack has named actress, director and producer Zoë Kravitz its first global brand ambassador ahead of its US expansion and the opening of its first overseas store in New York in 2025.

In a statement, the British jeweller said the move was a “significant milestone” for the brand and was “an endorsement of its female-led growth agenda”.

Leonie Brantberg, chief executive of Jessica McCormack, added: “Appointing Zoë Kravitz as our first global ambassador is an exciting next step for Jessica McCormack as we plan our US expansion with the opening of our first overseas store in New York in 2025 and progress towards our multi-year growth strategy.

“Zoë is a rare creative talent, and her authentic endorsement of the brand is a tribute to Jessica’s talent and craft. Zoë also perfectly embodies the female-led ethic of our brand with a team of 70 percent women, and we are delighted she has chosen our unique, founder-led British luxury brand to partner with.”

The move comes as the company reports tripling in size over the last three years, growing from a 9-million-pound business in 2020 to a 30-million-pound turnover by 2023 whilst maintaining solid levels of profitability.

In September 2023, the brand bolstered its leadership team with the appointment of Brantberg, who previously served as chief of staff, strategy and growth projects at Burberry. Brantberg was brought on to realise the jewellery brand’s creative and commercial ambitions and lead the business through the next stage of its growth.

Currently, the brand has two stores in London, with a flagship townhouse store at 7 Carlos Place in Mayfair and its store on Madison Avenue in New York opening in the first half of 2025. It will mark its first store outside the UK to cater for its growing US client base.