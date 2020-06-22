Jessica Wang to launch fashion collection with Amazon

Amazon Fashion’s ‘The Drop’, which has previously launched collections with influencers including Patricia Bright, Fashion Guitar, and Leonie Hanne, is set to unveil Jessica Wang’s first-ever fashion collection on June 23.

The limited-edition Amazon x Jessica Wang collection, which aims to offer consumers “attainable luxury” wardrobe essentials, will feature bold, feminine pieces that have been designed to be mixed and matched with consumers existing wardrobes.

Launching on June 23, the five-piece collection will be available for 30 hours only exclusively with Amazon, or less if “fabric runs out” as it part of the retailer's made-to-buy system and will only be produced once purchased to reduce wastage and promote sustainability.

Commenting on her debut fashion collection, Jessica Wang said: “The collection is my baby. It's my first ever collection, and to work with Amazon on this for The Drop has been incredibly special. I had my audience in mind when designing the pieces, as they played a large role in my creative process, as I showcased some of my patterns on Instagram to receive real-time feedback.

“I knew right away that I wanted to create a collection that was confident and bold, yet feminine, to easily elevate people's wardrobes with the perfect mix that can be incorporated into peoples existing wardrobe pieces. I also knew I wanted to include voluminous dresses and tops as a core feature as I love the style.”

Amazon collaborates with influencer Jessica Wang

There are five pieces in the collection, all priced under 65 pounds, and includes a purple wrap dress with puffed shoulders and sheer sleeves, an off-the-shoulder puff sleeve blouse, a yellow one-shoulder yellow blouse with voluminous ruffled sleeve, a yellow feminine dress, and a white ruffle sleeve top.

Amazon first introduced ‘The Drop’ collection in 2019, described as an "innovative shopping experience” offering streetwear-led fashion collaborations with influencers to boost its fashion credentials. The collections are available globally for all Amazon customers in more than 100 countries and regions and all products are made on-demand in order to reduce waste.

Wang, added: “Sustainability has also become incredibly important to me, and of course the larger fashion industry, so with The Drop’s collections being made-on-demand and only produced when a customer purchases, it really resonated with me as something to be a part of.”

Previous influencers to collaborate with Amazon includes British vlogger Patricia Bright, New York-based creator Fashion Guitar, Charlotte Groeneveld, Los Angeles-based influencer Paolo Alberdi, model and designer Emi Suzuki, and German-born blogger Leonie Hanne.

With Amazon confirming upcoming collections with Chicago-based influencer Signed, Blake, blogger Amy Jackson aka Fashion Jackson, Parisian influencer SabTheFrenchWay, and model Caralyn Mirand Koch on its website.

The Amazon x Jessica Wang collection is priced from 44 to 64.50 pounds and will be available from June 23.

Images: courtesy of Amazon