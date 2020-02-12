Jewellery designer to receive Queen Elizabeth II Award

London-based Rosh Mahtani of jewellery label Alighieri will be the third recipient of the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design, the British Fashion Council has confirmed.

Mahtani, who was born in London and raised in Zambia, will be recognised for the “craftsmanship of her jewellery” which is produced in Hatton Garden, as well as for “using responsibly sourced materials, promoting local manufacturing and supporting employment”.

The jewellery designer will be presented with the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design by Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal, Princess Anne, who is also president of the UK Fashion and Textile Association, on behalf of Her Majesty The Queen on Tuesday, February 18, to close out London Fashion Week.

Caroline Rush, chief executive of the British Fashion Council (BFC) said in a statement: “Rosh Mahtani from Alighieri has managed to translate her passion for jewellery and storytelling into a highly successful business while using responsibly sourced materials.

“Her ethical approach and commitment to local manufacturing, combined with her ability to make beautiful, timeless, made by hand jewellery, makes her an inspiration for many young British designers. We are incredibly proud to recognise Mahtani and look forward to seeing her business grow.”

Mahtani, who has no formal jewellery training, launched Alighieri in 2014, and the label has become known for its hand-made gold-plated antique-style designs. Each piece of jewellery is handcrafted in Hatton Garden, London’s Jewellery Quarter, and the unique pieces are made through the process of lost-wax casting at some of the oldest local suppliers.

The brand is rooted in literature and travel and each biannual new collection is based on a different aspect of The Divine Comedy. Just like Dante Alighieri’s subjects, each piece of jewellery is unique, battered and imperfect.

The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design was initiated in recognition of the role the fashion industry plays in society and diplomacy and the movement of young designers that are both talented and making a difference to society through either sustainable practices or community engagement.

Each year a designer is selected by the BFC, in collaboration with the Royal Household, with the inaugural award given to Richard Quinn in February 2018 when The Queen made Her Majesty’s first visit to London Fashion Week, and in 2019, the award was presented to Bethany Williams by The Duchess of Cornwall.

With sustainability and ethical practice at the heart of the prestigious award, the BFC stated that this year’s recipient was chosen for her “unique attention to detail and focus on craftsmanship and community”.

The Award, which will be presented to Mahtani during London Fashion Week, has been designed by Angela Kelly, inspired by The Queen Elizabeth rose, has been hand-produced by Lucy Price at Bauhinia Studios and in Birmingham's famous jewellery quarter.

Image: courtesy of the British Fashion Council