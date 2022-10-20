Jigsaw launches collection with Collagerie

Premium fashion retailer Jigsaw has unveiled a new fashion collection with shopping platform Collagerie, founded by former Vogue fashion editors Lucinda Chambers and Serena Hood.

The 22-piece collection, inspired by British fashion, aims to “take daily dressing to a new level of elevated luxe,” and features dresses, skirts, knitwear, shirts, outerwear, jewellery, footwear and accessories.

The collection was co-designed by Jigsaw creative director Jo Sykes and Collagerie co-founder Lucinda Chambers, to offer consumers a range “crafted with individuality, longevity and a hardworking wardrobe in mind”.

Highlights include a shearling-trimmed duffle coat, an off-kilter kilt, a utilitarian shirt with abstract gold buttons, and a striped sweater dress.

Image: Jigsaw x Collagerie

Commenting on the collaboration, Sykes said in a statement: “It has been a wonderful experience bringing this creative vision to life with Lucinda, filled with such positive energy which has translated perfectly throughout the collection.

"Both brands share a great synergy in our love of colour, our commitment to design with integrity and a point of difference. A true celebration of iconic British style.”

Chambers added: “We wanted to create a perfect collection where luxury meets function. You can take it in many directions, playing it down in a crisp chic way or clashing the bold stripes and checks for sheer exuberance. “There really is something for everyone and each can make it their own. I have long admired Jigsaw and have always had it in my wardrobe, so to collaborate with Jo and the team was a joy.”

Jigsaw x Collagerie launches online at shop.collagerie.com and jigsaw-online.com, as well as in physical Jigsaw stores, on October 20. Retail prices range from 60 to 400 pounds.

