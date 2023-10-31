Jigsaw launches collection with Roksanda

Premium British fashion brand Jigsaw has unveiled a 29-piece capsule collection with London Fashion Week designer Roksanda, launching today, October 31.

The Jigsaw x Roksanda collaboration by the womenswear brand’s creative director Jo Sykes and designer Roksanda Ilinčić draws inspiration from abstract expressionism and is a “celebration of women”.

Commenting on the collaboration, Ilinčić said in a statement: “It’s been a pleasure working with Jigsaw, alongside Jo and her expert team in bringing our shared vision to life. Combining my love of art, tactility, sculptural shapes and above all colour with Jigsaw’s classic, playful and timeless designs has resulted in a collection that is both fun and elegant, practical, and ethereal. I hope it will resonate with women of all ages.”

Jigsaw x Roksanda capsule collection Credits: Jigsaw

The capsule showcases the architectural forms and contrasting colours that Roksanda is known for, giving a contemporary take on Jigsaw’s heritage tailoring with fluid silhouettes, sculptural sleeves, and bold cuts in a colour palette of fuchsia, lapis blue, midnight, marigold, and teal, set against classic neutrals of camel, khaki and forest green.

Finishing details such as elegant rouching, exaggerated fringing and plisse pleating bring a textural element to the designs. Organic teardrops and hammered finishes offer a modern take on jewellery classics, all made with 24ct gold plating.

Roksanda launches limited-edition capsule with British retailer Jigsaw

Jigsaw x Roksanda capsule collection Credits: Jigsaw

Highlights include a luxe fit-and-flare leather shirt dress in forest green, a classic maxi coat with contrasting sleeves knitted in fisherman’s rib, a colourful dress with an asymmetrical hemline featuring an exclusive print, and a yellow snood with Roksanda chunky fringing.

The collection, which includes tops, knitwear, dresses, trousers, jewellery and outerwear, has been made in limited runs, added Jigsaw, with as few as 10 made for some pieces.

Jigsaw x Roksanda capsule collection Credits: Jigsaw

Sykes added: “Both our customer and Roksanda’s share a love of bold shape and colour, so the partnership felt like a natural fit. Embodying the confident, intelligent and creative women that we design for here at Jigsaw, it has been a joy to work with Roksanda and see her vibrant design spirit injected into Jigsaw’s signature fabrics and silhouettes, creating something really special for our customers.

“With creativity, art and quality craftmanship at its core, the partnership aligns perfectly with our dedication of supporting British arts and culture through the Jigsaw Foundation which was launched earlier this year.”

Jigsaw x Roksanda is available in select Jigsaw stores and via its website. Prices range from 90 pounds for a silk scarf, printed jersey top or teardrop hoop earrings to 2,000 pounds for a shearling cocoon coat.

Jigsaw x Roksanda capsule collection Credits: Jigsaw

Jigsaw x Roksanda capsule collection Credits: Jigsaw

Jigsaw x Roksanda capsule collection Credits: Jigsaw

Jigsaw x Roksanda capsule collection Credits: Jigsaw