Jil Sander expands into fine jewellery category

OTB-owned Jil Sander has stepped into the Fine Jewellery business with the launch of its first collection in this category as part of what has been described as a “strategic extension”.

It marks the first brand in the OTB portfolio to explore Fine Jewellery, and intends to provide further styling opportunities for the Jil Sander customer while broadening brand visibility and signature design codes.

The addition of the category further builds on Jil Sander’s lifestyle positioning, a stance that will be bolstered by the launch of the brand’s first fragrance line, set to drop in January 2025.

Jil Sander Fine Jewellery line. Credits: Jil Sander.

The collection, which will initially debut in the brand’s new Tokyo flagship before rolling out in select global stores, draws inspiration from the natural world, with “light” used as the “guiding principle”, a press release stated.

Among the line is the ‘Astral’ necklace, made with a flat snake-chain combined with a diamond-coated curb, and the ‘Drop’ ring and earrings, which appear in organic forms that push “goldsmith to their technical limits”.

Throughout, Jil Sander said it used 18k gold and lab-grown diamonds, which were integrated through “the most advanced goldsmith technologies and the expertise of Italian traditional crafts”.

Furthermore, to ensure there was “no waste”, the brand created pieces through lost wax casting, a technique based on 3D printing and numerical control machines.