Jimmy Choo announces NFT collection

Jimmy Choo has announced a collaboration with artist Eric Haze and fashion designer Poggy on an NFT piece.

The NFT, which will be available for auction on the Binance NFT marketplace, features a digital sneaker, rotating against a background of Haze’s signature writing. Alongside the NFT artwork, 8,888 mystery boxes will be available for purchase. The NFT auction winner will also receive a physical hand painted pair of sneakers.

The mystery boxes will be divided into four categories: a single Jimmy Choo/Eric Haze LOVE 1000 Glitter, 445 super-rare cards, 3,109 rare cards, and 5,333 neutral cards. Each of these categories represent scarcity. Regardless of what is in the mystery box, they will all cost 30 Binance USD, or 13,672 dollars.

Buyers who receive a super-rare card will have the chance to obtain a special NFT design by Jimmy Choo in the future.

All profits from the auction will be donated to The Jimmy Choo Foundation in support of Women for Women International. The nonprofit organisation is focused on helping female survivors of war.

Haze, whose career began in New York in the 1980s, is best known for his iconic hand lettering, whereas Poggy is known for mixing streetwear with traditional wear. Within their collaboration with Jimmy Choo, arrives a different style than the brand is known for.

This is not the brand’s first collaboration with Haze and Poggy. Recently the trio released a street-art-inspired collection, featuring men’s, women’s and unisex footwear.

“Jimmy Choo gave me so much creative freedom in the beginning that when it came time to turn over the creative assets to their team for production, I also trusted the overall vision so much that I gave them an unusual amount of freedom to take liberties and new directions,” said Haze in an interview with Jing Daily.

NFTs are becoming increasingly popular within the fashion industry. Both Gucci and Burberry have released their own collections of NFTs, and Dolce & Gabbana recently sold its collection for a total of 6 million dollars. Jimmy Choo’s launch into the digital artform is yet another affirmation that NFTs are establishing themselves as a prominent part of contemporary fashion, as the luxury house joins other big names in legitimising it.

The auction will start on October 20.