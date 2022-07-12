Jimmy Choo opens cafe in Harrods

Luxury footwear and accessories brand Jimmy Choo has opened a cafe in partnership with Harrods, which will be open for three months until the end of September.

‘Choo Cafe’ is an immersive dining experience located in Harrods shoe department and will offer a menu celebrating the British summertime with fresh strawberries, raspberries, tea and champagne recast in delicate and delectable patisserie alongside classic picnic sandwiches.

Image: Jimmy Choo/Harrods

The Instagrammable ‘Choo Cafe’ has been decked out in head-to-toe fuchsia, the signature colour for Jimmy Choo in recent seasons, with the pink hue covering everything from the sculptural seating to the carpet and mirrored accents, as well as the branded crockery.

The explosion of pink also serves as the backdrop for Jimmy Choo to launch its latest handbag line, the Varenne Avenue Collection - a matelassé take on the cult Varenne family of leather goods. A preview of the new line, which is set to launch in autumn, will be featured inside the ‘Choo Cafe’.

The ‘Choo Cafe’ will be open until September 30, from 10am-8pm Monday through Saturday and 12pm-6pm on Sundays.