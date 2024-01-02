Joanie Clothing collaborates with The Lady Garden Foundation

Certified B Corp womenswear brand Joanie has unveiled a charity collaboration with The Lady Garden Foundation, an organisation dedicated to raising awareness and funding for gynaecological health.

In honour of January being Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, Joanie and The Lady Garden Foundation have co-designed a pair of floral silky satin-feel short pyjamas designed to reflect the female body and vulva.

The bold floral print features illustrated female bodies alongside abstract renderings of ovaries, uteruses, fallopian tubes, vulvas, and vaginas disguised as flowers to represent the five types of gynaecological cancer.

Joanie Clothing collaboration with The Lady Garden Foundation Credits: Joanie Clothing

The ‘Lollie’ pyjamas, crafted from sustainable recycled polyester, will be available online exclusively at Joanieclothing.com from January 2, in sizes XS-XXL, priced at 55 pounds. 100 percent of the profits for every pair sold will be donated to The Lady Garden Foundation, supporting their mission to change the future of female health.

Joanie adds that they are committing to a minimum donation of 5,000 pounds.

Lucy Gledhill, brand manager at Joanie Clothing, said in a statement: “We have chosen The Lady Garden Foundation as Joanie’s Charity of the Year for 2024. We want to help amplify the noise the foundation makes in raising awareness for the five gynaecological cancers, whether that's through education, helping women understand how to check themselves, or by encouraging conversations that break taboos.

“As a female-led business, we provide paid leave for our team to get regular cervical screening and have this commitment formally written into our company handbook - we hope this might inspire other businesses to follow suit. Our donation through sales of our floral gynaecological print PJs will go towards ground-breaking research, projects, and treatment for women with gynaecological cancer, a cause close to our hearts.”