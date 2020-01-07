Joaquin Phoenix to wear same Stella McCartney suit throughout award season

Every award season is rife with Hollywood celebrities vocal about the deteriorating state of the world.

But as climate change and sustainability remain hot topics on stage, red carpet dressing and award season is still largely a business pairing between luxury brands and leading actors, with ‘who wore what’ campaigns advertised across social media and beyond.

Enter actor Joaquin Phoenix, who has pledged to wear the same custom Stella McCartney tuxedo throughout the duration of the award season.

McCartney on Twitter showed her support and said: “This man is a winner… wearing custom Stella because he chooses to make choices for the future of the planet. He has also chosen to wear this same Tux for the entire award season to reduce waste. I am proud to join forces with you.”

Image via Stella McCartney Twitter