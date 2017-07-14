Jockey launches first branded collaboration with Urban Outfitters

Underwear brand Jockey is teaming up with Urban Outfitters to launch Jockey for UO to mark its first-ever women’s branded collaboration with the fashion retailer.

Urban Outfitter’s newest women’s intimates collection has been inspired by underwear styles of the 1980s and features bras, knickers, and boxers. The collection has been co-designed by both the retailer and Jockey and includes two exclusive underwear styles, a high-rise bikini style and a women’s brief style featuring Jockey’s patented Y-front design.

The full 5-piece assortment includes high-rise bikini briefs, Y-front hipster briefs, matching sports bra, cropped tees, and borrowed-from-the-boys boxer shorts, which come in bright summer colours, with an overdyed colour technique conceived in UO’s colour room.

“We’re excited to partner with Jockey to offer this exclusive collection of 80s throwback styles,” said Guen Warner, Urban Outfitters’ general merchandise manager of intimates. “Between the fun, bright colourways and the sexy vintage-inspired cuts, the product really is a perfect representation of both of our brands, nodding to Jockey’s legacy while reimagining this heritage brand for UO’s customer.”

Urban Outfitters’ president of North American wholesale, domestic licensing and chief merchandise officer, Mark Fedyk, added: “The Jockey + Urban Outfitters collaboration is great opportunity for Jockey to present its modern, on-trend designs while leveraging Urban Outfitters’ dynamic creativity and vibrant environments.

“Jockey is a recognised authority on women’s underwear and Urban Outfitters’ desire for a capsule collection inspired by our designs of the ‘80s made this a perfect partnership.”

The Jockey for UO capsule collection ranges from 12-20 pounds and is available in select Urban Outfitters stores globally and on UrbanOutfitters.com.

Images: courtesy of Urban Outfitters