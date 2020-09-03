John Lewis adds 30 new brands to ‘modernise’ AW20 offer

John Lewis has announced it’s added 30 new fashion, beauty and accessory brands to its AW20 as it looks to “modernise” its offer.

The British retailer said it chose the brands to reflect an increasing interest from customers in “more casual wardrobe choices”. The company has also launched a new athleisure category as gyms reopen and the health and wellbeing market continues to grow.

The new womenswear launches for AW20 are The Fold (July), Sosander (August), Athleisure (August), Ganni footwear (August), Malone Souliers (September), Fila trainers (September), Fat Face (September), Their Nibs (October), and Celtic & Co (October).

Joining John Lewis’ menswear line-up are New Balance (July), Barbour Wilderness Collection by Ben and Marina Fogle (September), and Dukes Cupboard (October).

New beauty line launches are Beauty Tech (August), Olaplex (August), and Kate Somerville (September).

Focus on ‘more casual wardrobe choices’

New Accessory launches are Longchamp launched online (July), Astrid & Miyu (June), Goddess Charms (July), Togetherband (July), Wanderlust + Co (July), and Dinny Hall (August).

Joining John Lewis’ sportswear line-up are Peloton (August), Apex Bikes (September), and Arcteryx (October).

“As part of the work we’re doing to modernise John Lewis, we’re introducing new brands that we feel really resonate with the needs of our customers at this current time whether that’s comfortable, stylish loungewear that’s smart enough for a Zoom call or skincare products that enhance their natural complexion,” Christine Kasoulis, fashion director at John Lewis, said in a statement.

“Our aim is to be the preferred fashion partner for brands. We’re proud to be able to offer these fantastic brands a broader platform and network that enables them to reach even more customers. These new brands are designed to inspire and delight and will provide our own customer base with even more beauty and fashion options to shop at John Lewis.”