John Lewis launches Community Clothing line

Menswear label Community Clothing by Patrick Grant has launched exclusively with John Lewis for spring 2021.

The launch is a partnership between John Lewis and Grant to champion small independent and British businesses, as well as offer clothing that “underlines great quality, strong purpose and offers timeless, affordable clothing”.

Community Clothing is a social enterprise with a simple goal - to sell great quality affordable clothing, and by doing so create great jobs and help restore economic prosperity in some of the UK’s most deprived areas.

Its range of contemporary classics has 100 percent made in the UK credentials. Each of the 29-piece collection of wardrobe staples celebrates British craftsmanship from the yarn that is spun in Manchester to the garments that are cut and sewn in Blackburn. Community Clothing adds that each piece has been designed “to last and be loved”.

The collection includes rugby shirts and basics such as organic cotton T-shirts and chore jackets.

Patrick Grant, founder of Community Clothing, said in a statement: “Community Clothing has a simple mission; to make fantastic quality everyday clothes, and by doing so deliver positive social change and help restore economic prosperity in the UK textile communities in which we work, many of them in the UK’s most deprived regions.

“Community is in our name, it’s central to everything we do, as it is at John Lewis. Community Clothing and John Lewis have much in common philosophically.”

Beth Pettet, head of menswear at John Lewis, added: “Patrick Grant and his team offer customers a true choice of affordable, timeless menswear staples through the Community Clothing label.

“Supporting the clothing sector and its wider communities are the values that sit at the heart of the brand. More than ever before, those values are key to our customers and to our brand mission at John Lewis.”