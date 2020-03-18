John Lewis launches exclusive Orla Kiely collection

John Lewis and Partners has unveiled an exclusive homeware collaboration with Orla Kiely that they describe as being “full of charm, joy and 60’s cool”.

The new homeware collection has been designed to reflect both brand’s shared love of bold colour and strong graphic style, while celebrating pattern and timeless style.

The collection combines the renowned designer’s iconic shapes, florals and prints, with new designs and a fresh palette that John Lewis hopes will “excite fans, new and old”.

The playful prints can be seen across textiles, home accessories, kitchen and gifting with key pieces including statement bamboo picnicware, colourful curtains and versatile two-sided cushions.

In addition, the range also sees John Lewis offering Orla Kiely’s beloved style on lighting for the first time, with an original range of pendant shades and lamps.

Prices for the John Lewis and Partners + Orla Kiely exclusive collaboration ranges from 10 pounds for a flower stackable mug to 549 pounds for a rug, however, the majority of the collection is under 75 pounds.

Images: courtesy of John Lewis and Partners