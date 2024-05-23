John Lewis launches men’s rental service responding to significant demand

British department store retailer John Lewis has introduced a selection of menswear brands to its rental offering in response to heightened demand from consumers on its e-commerce site.

As such, the company said it was launching “the biggest range of menswear brands available to rent on the high street”, with the likes of Boss Tailoring and Charles Tyrwhitt now available via the service.

The move builds on a long-standing partnership with rental technology firm Hurr, which worked with John Lewis on the launch of its womenswear rental in 2022, for which there has been a 52 percent year-on-year increase in members.

Since its inception, the site has further expanded to include maternity wear, ski wear and wedding dresses, with menswear to now be the latest addition.

In a release, John Lewis’ commercial director, Kathleen Mitchell, said: “We’re unique on the high street to be able to offer the widest range of multiple brands to rent from everyday suits to more premium brands and styles.

“A perfect solution for a last minute dinner party or day at the races. This is just the beginning of menswear rental and we’re really excited to see it grow.”

Rental prices start from 40 pounds for a four day rental, with options to extend to either eight, 16 or 30 days.