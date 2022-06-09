John Lewis launches outerwear brand, Cape Cove

UK retailer John Lewis has revealed a new, exclusive brand revolving around sustainable outerwear.

Coming as a response to the ‘outdoor boom’, the retailer said in a release, Cape Cove has been designed through inspiration from shoreline living.

Products by the brand consist of “throw-on-style clothing” created using thoughtful and sustainable methods.

Pieces include long-line coats and jackets, two-piece shorts and hoodie sets, printed dresses, sweaters and trousers.

The line was created by former John Lewis head of buying Jo Bennett, the retailer’s buyer Clare Surplice and retail specialist Suzannah Hatch, each combining their 30 years of experience in the industry to develop the brand.

Additionally, three commitments have also been outlined as the values of Cape Cove; caring for the earth, supporting community and raising awareness of mental health.

The brand will be exclusively available to shop via John Lewis’ e-commerce site.