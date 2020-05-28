John Lewis launches virtual styling for men

Department store John Lewis has announced it is extending its virtual personal styling service for men, following the successful launch of virtual nursery, home and womenswear styling services in April.

The menswear personal styling service has been adapted to the “evolving digital needs of customers”, explained John Lewis, as part of its “virtual Britain” initiative, and means that men can now shop without leaving home.

The move will allow personal stylists from the John Lewis Style Studios to offer one-to-one appointments to support customers with style and grooming queries. Stylists will be providing guidance on key menswear staples and tips to help streamline wardrobes, as well as helping customers delve into their own wardrobes to build outfits and re-discover items.

The stylist will also be on hand to help them confirm the perfect fit and shape and advise on colour and pattern.

All virtual appointments are free of charge and available with one of four stylists, with the video appointment bookable via the stylist’s John Lewis Instagram account. Following the appointment, stylists will follow up with an email detailing all that was discussed and a personalised shopping list.

John Lewis added that menswear personal styling service was the most requested fashion addition since it launched its virtual services six weeks ago, and follows the “steadily growing” trend for menswear personal styling appointments since it was launch last year in-store.

Images: courtesy of John Lewis