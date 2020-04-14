John Lewis launches virtual stylist service through Instagram

John Lewis has launched a number of virtual services, including a virtual styling assistant, to meet the needs of consumers during lockdown.

Customers will be able to book free one-to-one video appointments with personal stylists from the John Lewis Style Studios who will help them find outfits and streamline their wardrobes.

The appointments can be booked via the John Lewis Instagram account of the stylist, who will then follow up with a personalised email detailing all that was discussed. The stylists will also host style Q&As via their Instagram accounts and share useful and inspirational content.

The initial launch will also see free virtual home and nursery appointments, where customers can receive the same expertise in those respective categories.

At the end of April, John Lewis will expand the services to include “inspirational talks” and learning sessions.

Peter Cross, director of customer experience at John Lewis, said in a statement: “We are a diverse, resilient and strong business, and are wholeheartedly committed to supporting the wellbeing of our customers at this time. Through the power of technology, we have carefully curated these free one-to-one virtual appointments to reflect the needs of the nation during this national crisis.

“We have gathered our experts from across the country to offer these services initially across nursery, home and styling, with future plans to extend our services across nutritional advice, wine tastings, and tech support to name a few.”