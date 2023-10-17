John Lewis Partnership unveils new lifestyle brand

The John Lewis Partnership, which operates the department store chain John Lewis and supermarket Waitrose, has launched a new design-led lifestyle brand curated by designers and creators who have grown up in the care system.

The ‘Made With Care’ brand is a design-focus collaboration that will combine “great design and desirable products,” while also creating a platform for talented people who have grown up in the care system, explains the retail group.

The first product is a colourful ‘shopper’ tote bag designed by 18-year-old aspiring artist Michael Archibald from Glasgow, which will be available to buy from John Lewis and Waitrose for 12 pounds from December 11.

‘Made With Care’ tote bag designed by Michael Archibald Credits: John Lewis Partnership

The tote will raise money for the group’s ‘Building Happier Futures’ employability initiative, which launched a year ago and provides employability programmes for those who have experienced care.

Sharon White, chairman of the John Lewis Partnership, said in a statement: “Made With Care will give a creative platform for brilliantly talented Care Experienced people to shine. Not only will each design reflect a poignant and unique story, it will also give customers the opportunity to purchase beautiful products that have meaning behind them.”

Commenting on the tote bag, Queralt Ferrer, director of design for fashion at John Lewis, added: “We set out to design a tote bag, but beyond that, our brief to Michael was very open. We could see he has a keen eye for aesthetics and the ability to create authentic and captivating designs.

“His eye-catching final design effectively conveys the message of Made With Care - the stars symbolise the individuals growing up in care, surrounded by the support that the program provides.”