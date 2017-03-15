John Lewis to launch debut in-house lifestyle brand 'AND/OR'

London - John Lewis is set to launch its first in-house lifestyle denim brand for women, known as AND/OR, this month.

The new brand, which was developed in collaboration with L.A-based denim experts Calvin Rucker, sees John Lewis turning its focus to developing more in-house brands and thereby increasing its own branded fashion sales. The lifestyle denim brand launch follows in the footsteps of John Lewis premium ready to wear brand, Modern Rarity, which was introduced last September. Since then the brand has help boost John Lewis's own-brand womenswear sales, which grew 6.8 percent last year.

John Lewis unveils fourth in-house fashion brand: 'AND/OR'

"Having built a portfolio of powerhouse own-brand labels over the past few years, we felt there was something missing when it came to serving a younger woman," said Jo Bennett, Head of Womenswear buying at John Lewis. "The idea for the AND/OR brand came from our love of denim which is the foundation of every wardrobe. We wanted to create an authentic denim range in L.A. that combined the high-end fit and finish at an accessible price point, which customers can style in their own individual way with a perfect collection of ready-to-wear clothing and accessories."

Launching in 15 selected John Lewis stores, including London, Leeds and Birmingham, as well as online on March 22, AND/OR is set to offer a range of womenswear, footwear, accessories and lingerie, all designed to compliment denim inspired by the West Coast lifestyle. The first collection launch of AND/OR, which consists of 90 pieces, includes innovative denim washes paired with high-end finished, such as distressing and busted-out seams.

"This is the first time we have launched a brand across ready-to-wear, accessories, shoes and lingerie. Although the brand starts with denim, you can then add to this to create a fully versatile collection which serves a modern wardrobe," added Iain Ewing, Head of Design Womenswear and Accessories. "With decades of denim experience, the Calvin Rucker duo - Joie Rucker, founder of contemporary brand Joie, and Caroline Calvin, previously Senior Vice President of Levi's - have brought true credentials to the collection, elevating the quality and adding their own flavour of fashion-focused edge into the mix."

John Lewis is set to offer AND/OR within its own bespoke in-store space within the selected stores. The store's interior, which will feature brushed leather and metal, white-washed brick and embossed hexagon mosaic tiles, aims to translate the spirit of the brand in store and throughout the customer entire shopping experience. "Denim is at the heart of what we do. With over 20 years of experience and involvement in the jeanswear market we are very excited to bring our expertise to the British high street," continued Caroline Calvin and Joie Rucker. "AND/ OR is the perfect fit for us to do this. We are so very proud to be part of this launch."

Prices for the AND/OR denim range is set to range from 85 pounds to 120 pounds, with sizes ranging between 26 and 34, while prices for the AND/OR collection starts at 22 pounds for a cotton tee to 250 pounds for a leather jacket, available in sizes 8 to 16.

Photos: Screenshot of AND/OR