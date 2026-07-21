John Lewis unveils fashion collaboration with Rixo

British department store John Lewis is launching its biggest fashion collaboration to date with London-based womenswear brand Rixo this autumn, as it continues to strengthen its premium fashion credentials and support British design talent.

The 44-piece John Lewis x Rixo vintage-inspired collection will launch on October 22, spanning apparel, shoes and bags, with prices starting from 65 pounds, and will be available in every John Lewis store as well as online.

The collection is rooted in “timeless” design, explains John Lewis, and will feature dresses, knitwear, blouses, jackets, skirts, scarves, shoes and bags, combining Rixo’s signature silhouettes with John Lewis’ wearability.

As well as reimagining Rixo silhouettes, the collection will offer “new shapes and patterns” described as being “truly unique and special,” which will be exclusive to John Lewis. This includes ‘The Vesper,’ a full-length dress finished with delicate cap sleeves and a ruffle neckline in an exclusive floral motif inspired by a block-printed textile from 1849, selected from the John Lewis Partnership archives.

The move marks the first time an archive print has been used in a John Lewis fashion collaboration, and the signature print will feature across two dresses, a blouse, skirt and scarf.

Commenting on the collection, Orlagh McCloskey, co-founder of Rixo, said in a statement: "This collaboration feels like a true extension of Rixo, taking the heritage of John Lewis, leaning into its incredible archive, and bringing it to life with that Rixo magic.

“For me, if you’re going to do a collaboration, you have to do it properly. It should feel as strong, if not stronger, than anything you’ve created before, every piece considered, every detail cared for, and something you feel genuinely proud to put your name to.

“We wanted the collection to do the talking. We can’t wait to see women across the UK, whether they’re longtime Rixo lovers or discovering us for the first time through John Lewis, style it in their own way and make it theirs. We feel incredibly proud to have created something that reaches a wider audience than our London stores."