John Smedley launches collaboration with Wales Bonner

British luxury knitwear brand John Smedley is continuing its mission to promote made-in-England manufacturing with a capsule collection in collaboration with London-based label Wales Bonner.

The John Smedley x Wales Bonner capsule knitwear collection debuted at the Wales Bonner spring/summer 2026 show during Paris Fashion Week and features preppy-inspired pieces with merino polo shirts, quarter zip jumpers, and stripy jumpers in fine-gauge cotton in bark, ivory, and jewel tones.

John Smedley x Wales Bonner capsule knitwear collection Credits: John Smedley

The British heritage brand reveals that Grace Wales Bonner, founder and creative director at Wales Bonner, visited its historic John Smedley mill, located in Lea Mills, Derbyshire, where she explored the manufacturer’s extensive archive spanning over 240 years. Design elements from archive pieces dating back to the mid-20th century inspired her capsule collection, specifically the chequered-textured knit and lace collar detailing.

“This is knitwear as statement - wearable, thoughtful, and enduring. Designed for a global audience, the capsule blends sartorial codes with soul. Every piece reflects a shared commitment to quality, expression, and modern heritage,” explains the brand on its website.

The five-piece John Smedley x Wales Bonner made in England collection will be available to shop on both Wales Bonner and John Smedley websites, alongside John Smedley stores from February. Prices range from 295 to 395 pounds.

John Smedley x Wales Bonner capsule knitwear collection Credits: John Smedley

The new collection follows John Smedley's re-opening of its production lines to brands for seasonal orders last year. Working in partnership with The Board of Trade, the British Fashion Council, and the UK Fashion and Textiles Association, the strategic initiative aims to inspire more brands to make goods closer to home. In the 1980s, before the wave of offshore production, John Smedley crested knitwear for luxury labels including Burberry, Paul Smith, and Vivienne Westwood.

Commenting on the collaboration, Jess McGuire-Dudley, managing director at John Smedley, said in a statement: “John Smedley has long admired Grace Wales Bonner’s design aesthetic and values. When re-opening our third-party manufacturing, our ambition was to collaborate with brands - both local and international - who truly appreciate our Made in England heritage and who could push the boundaries of knitwear.

“Grace’s blend of integrity and creativity alongside our history of authenticity and craftsmanship makes for a seamless partnership. We’re thrilled to bring this project to life.”