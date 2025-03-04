John Smedley launches diffusion line at John Lewis

British luxury knitwear brand John Smedley has launched its first diffusion line as it looks to take its 240-year history in British manufacturing and contemporary take on knitwear to a wider audience.

The new ‘JS by John Smedley’ diffusion line is stocked exclusively at British department store John Lewis and offers 13 styles made in the brand’s Derbyshire factory in England using its signature extra fine merino wool.

Jess McGuire Dudley, deputy managing director of John Smedley, said in a statement: “As a brand, we are continually looking to adapt to our customer and the evolving demands of the market.

“Through the diffusion line we can offer high quality fashion-forward styles, with sustainable credentials, all designed and Made in the UK at mindful price points. All this while fundamentally shining a light on British manufacturing and celebrating the artisans that make up our 240-year history. We are excited to join with John Lewis, the perfect partner, to bring the vision of this collection to life.”

JS by John Smedley campaign Credits: John Smedley

The first capsule collection has been designed to offer “something for both the new John Smedley customer,” explains the knitwear brand, as well as showcase its love of vibrant colours and its sustainability credentials, as all the pieces are made in England from fully traceable, high-quality New Zealand merino wool.

John Smedley launches diffusion line ‘JS by John Smedley’ to cater to a wider audience

The line features John Smedley’s most popular pieces reimagined through a contemporary lens to offer a “vibrant and youthful aesthetic” to attract new customers. The silhouettes have been designed with a relaxed, boxier fit and colour blocking throughout, with blue, pink and green statement stripes seen across key pieces, such as knitted rugby shirts, cardigans, and jumpers.

JS by John Smedley collection Credits: John Smedley

The brand adds that while the diffusion line is offered in menswear silhouettes, they have been designed to have “unisex appeal”.

Sustainability is also central to the line, with John Smedley upcycling archived or deadstock yarns and utilising every single fibre purchased to ensure zero waste.

Commenting on the new offering, Anna Bray, branded menswear buying manager at John Lewis, added: 'We're thrilled to be the exclusive stockist of the new JS by John Smedley diffusion line. Here at John Lewis, our focus is to consistently offer our customers high-quality designs and exciting new brands, so this new collection ticks both boxes.

“The blend of premium craftsmanship and contemporary design elements means the collection will sit effortlessly within our own assortment of trusted John Lewis labels and curated brands."

The ‘JS by John Smedley’ line is available exclusively at johnlewis.com and at their Peter Jones location in London. Prices range from 45 pounds for accessories to 190 pounds.

JS by John Smedley collection Credits: John Smedley