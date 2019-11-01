John Varvatos announces collaboration with Led Zeppelin

John Varvatos is looking to rock music for his next collaboration. The luxury menswear designer has teamed with Led Zeppelin to celebrate the band's 50th anniversary with a capsule collection.

Featuring jackets, shirts, T-shirts, scarves jeans and scarves, the 13-piece capsule collection evokes Led Zeppelin's innovative aesthetic with the signature John Varvatos detail and craftsmanship.

"Working with Led Zeppelin on this collaboration is a dream come true. Their music and style has had a huge influence on me," said John Varvatos. "It's been incredible developing this collection with the band, and creating clothes that represent the roots of their style, but at the same time are extremely relevant today."

The Led Zeppelin x John Varvatos Capsule Collection is available in John Varvatos boutiques and through the brand's e-commerce site. Items range in price from 118 to 2,698 dollars.

Image: John Varvatos