Johnstons of Elgin teams up with Sabina Savage

Scottish heritage brand Johnstons of Elgin is collaborating with Sabina Savage to launch a new range of scarves, The Great Exhibition Scarf, as part of the brand's 225th anniversary celebration.

Inspired by The Great Exhibition of 1851, where Johnstons of Elgin exhibited, the range of scarves highlights the brand’s heritage and hand craftsmanship, with a hand-drawn tapestry design including landmarks such as The Crystal Palace, former home of The Great Exhibition, and Big Ben.

Savage took inspiration from the international showcase that was a symbol of the Victorian Age to illustrate Johnstons of Elgin's story and Scottish heritage. The tapestry design features native animals and foliage, alongside iconic landmarks and The River Thames and River Lossie, where Johnstons of Elgin was established on the banks more than two centuries ago.

Image: Johnstons of Elgin

Sabina Savage, designer and illustrator, said in a statement: “My designs always have a story, so it was wonderful to be able to illustrate the historic story of Johnstons’ journey from Elgin to London for The Great Exhibition across the length of the scarf.

“The design shows the animals of the Scottish Highlands helping to transport the threads and fabrics to display in London, starting with the stag and hare, and weaving ‘downriver’ to the London pigeon and swan. I particularly love the way this piece starts and finishes with nature. The process begins with the beautiful cashmere fibres, through the illustrated creatures, and finishes with the teaseling process at the mill in Elgin.”

Image: Johnstons of Elgin

The Great Exhibition Scarf design will feature two styles of scarves, a lighter scarf made with 78 percent cashmere and 22 percent silk and a heavier version crafted from 71 percent cashmere and 29 percent merino wool.

Commenting on the collaboration, Chris Gaffney, chief executive at Johnstons of Elgin, added: “2022 is a milestone year for us and is a chance to celebrate how far we have come in our 225-year history. Our collaboration with fellow Walpole member, Sabina Savage, is the perfect marriage of craftsmanship and heritage.”

The Great Exhibition Scarf goes on sale from August 2, priced from 399 to 449 pounds, from both Johnstons of Elgin and Sabina Savage’s websites and in-store.

Image: Johnstons of Elgin