Jonathan Anderson's first Dior Cruise collection explores Hollywood legacy

While most of Hollywood has taken to the French Riviera and is frolicking in Cannes for the film festival, Jonathan Anderson brought a piece of France to Los Angeles on Wednesday night, where he presented his first Cruise collection for Dior.

Presented within the halls of LACMA’s newly opened David Geffen Galleries, Anderson naturally drew upon his chosen location for inspiration. The ties between Dior and Hollywood run deeper than those of most maisons, a fact Anderson would be well aware of, and while he has been honing his own relationship with the favourites of Tinseltown – many of whom showed up in support despite the ongoing film festival on the French Riviera – the namesake of the label himself once defined what working with and alongside Hollywood, from Grace Kelly to Elizabeth Taylor and Rita Hayworth, looked like in its golden age.

Dior Cruise 2027, Set Design Credits: Dior

Some references to the legacy of the House of Dior in Hollywood could, of course, be found on the runway, where guests were seated among classic automobiles as simulated fog drifted across the set, giving the entire scene the ambience of an old Hollywood noir. The outcome, however, wasn’t nearly as dark as the setting itself may have suggested, as nature and flowers, hallmarks of both Anderson and Christian Dior, were this time drawn from California’s natural landscape. The first lineup of looks, a near-identical triad of drop-waist dresses in varying degrees of sheerness with rosette embellishments, ghosted down the runway.

Dior Cruise 2027 Credits: Dior

Dior Cruise 2027 Credits: Dior

"Dior’s rich history in Hollywood was a starting point for this collection, which came to life like a field of Californian poppies in late Spring", the designer described the collection on the Dior website, thus explaining how the connection to the natural world remained central to Anderson’s vision, extending ideas first explored at the house’s Tuileries presentation back in March for Fall/Winter 2026/27. Oversized floral appliqués bloomed once more across coats and dresses, while tiny white tuberose-like flowers formed fringed trims pinned at shoulders or cascading from hems.

Dior’s Bar jacket returned too, with a loucheness that could very much be attributed to its surroundings, much like the distressed versions, though naturally, Dior’s version of distressed comes with delicate beading and purposefully raw hems. Capes, a beloved staple of Anderson’s, reappeared in glittering metallic knits, though glitter – or sparkles and appliques – generally grace any surface it could take hold off within the collection. A contrast that once again captured the duality of the city and added a sense of offbeat energy to the collection, came in form of shirts reminiscent of pyjamas and sets mismatched earrings, adding to the plethora of visuals and references the collection evoked without necessarily feeling overladen.

Dior Cruise 2027 Credits: Dior

Dior Cruise 2027 Credits: Dior

Dior Cruise 2027 Credits: Dior

Accessories, a hallmark of both Dior and Anderson’s work, were of course plentiful, and bags once again quietly took centre stage. From the resurrection of the iconic newspaper print, the “Gazette”, originally first introduced by John Galliano in Christian Dior’s Spring 2000 Couture collection and later repurposed for Ready-to-Wear that same year, now gracing Anderson’s Bow Bags, to the new Cigal Bag appearing alongside bags that were at once pinholder and porcupine, as well as a ladybug minaudière, the accessories carried the same playful tension between heritage and eccentricity that defined the collection itself.

Ultimately, in bringing Dior’s Cruise collection to Los Angeles, Anderson once more set up a dialogue between Hollywood and the French maison. Balancing glamour with eccentricity, refinement with ease, and romance with a distinctly Californian sense of freedom, the collection felt less like a reinvention of Dior and more like a continuation of its long-standing affair with cinema, fantasy, and spectacle. Through Anderson’s lens, that legacy appeared not frozen in time, but alive, restless, and shimmering with new possibilities.

Dior Cruise 2027 Credits: Dior

Dior Cruise 2027 Credits: Dior

Dior Cruise 2027 Credits: Dior

Dior Cruise 2027 Credits: Dior

Dior Cruise 2027 Credits: Dior